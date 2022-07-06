Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $127,000 Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CPK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.86. The company had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $117.41 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

CPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

