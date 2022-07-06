Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,510. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

