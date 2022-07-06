Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,169 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. 2,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,334. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

