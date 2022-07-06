Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.7% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

COST stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $494.75. 22,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,789. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $477.95 and its 200 day moving average is $518.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $397.11 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.