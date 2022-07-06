Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 887 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.74. 66,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,484,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

