Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

AUR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. 18,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,288. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.