Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 142,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,178,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.