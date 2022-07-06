TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.75, for a total value of $7,265,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,612,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $709.43.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $527.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $500.08 and a 12 month high of $686.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

