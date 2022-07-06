Transform Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

