Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $415.25 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

