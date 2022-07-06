Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 36.81%.
In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap-on (SNA)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.