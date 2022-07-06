Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76.

