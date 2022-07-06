Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,280,000 after buying an additional 107,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

