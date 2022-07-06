Transform Wealth LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.