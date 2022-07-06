Transform Wealth LLC Sells 932 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,146,804. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

