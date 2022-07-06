TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.38

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.38 and last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 240017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $108,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,351.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,295. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

