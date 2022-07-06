TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $371,751.26 and approximately $63,348.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 891.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,994.30 or 0.09891364 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00126181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00099993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016611 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 635,491,320 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

