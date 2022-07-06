Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.