True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.24. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 65,638 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNT.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$562.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.29%.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

