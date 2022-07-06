TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 1.16% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,439. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

