Tufton Capital Management Acquires 132 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

BA stock opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.