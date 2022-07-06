Tufton Capital Management Acquires 652 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $378,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 101,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 30,125 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 83,348 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $168.19 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

