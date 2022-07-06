Tufton Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 281.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.09.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

