Tufton Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Carrier Global Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.