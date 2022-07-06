Tufton Capital Management Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

