Tufton Capital Management Has $8.68 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 1.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

