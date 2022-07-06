Tufton Capital Management Has $890,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

TROW stock opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

