Tufton Capital Management Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tufton Capital Management cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,440,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

MRK stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

