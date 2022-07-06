Tufton Capital Management Sells 85,752 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,752 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.