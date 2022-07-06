Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 318 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $11,699.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00.

On Monday, April 25th, William Banyai sold 378 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $12,844.44.

NASDAQ TWST traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 1,098,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,170. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after purchasing an additional 273,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after acquiring an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Twist Bioscience (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.