uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in uCloudlink Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in uCloudlink Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:UCL Get Rating ) by 118.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of uCloudlink Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

