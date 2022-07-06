uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:UCL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,115. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $9.98.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
uCloudlink Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
