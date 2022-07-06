UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

Several research firms have commented on UDR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of UDR opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 298.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in UDR by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at $1,208,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $5,966,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

