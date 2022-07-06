Unifty 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $785,276.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 54% against the US dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00021657 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $7.71 million and $785,276.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,094.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.25 or 0.10304449 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00137854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 681.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.