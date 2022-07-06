UniLend Price Up 42% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 42% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,415.72 or 1.00013267 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002501 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

