United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.66 billion.

UNFI opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.