United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Shares Down 2.5%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). Approximately 4,231,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,361,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.64.
