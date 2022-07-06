United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 4.1% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $414,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,730,000 after acquiring an additional 84,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $184.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.