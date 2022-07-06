United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.