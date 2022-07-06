United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

United Time Technology stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Get United Time Technology alerts:

United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. It also offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, Bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, and cell phone parts, molds, and shells; and distributes face masks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Time Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Time Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.