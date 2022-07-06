United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 146,900 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
United Time Technology stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. United Time Technology has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.
United Time Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
