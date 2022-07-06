USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE:USNA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 60,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

