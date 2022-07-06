Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.06. Vacasa shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 22,422 shares trading hands.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

