Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 584,056 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for about 17.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $36,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 560,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,545,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Vale Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.