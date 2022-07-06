Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of Valero Energy worth $36,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after buying an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after buying an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

