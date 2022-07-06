Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day moving average is $157.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

