Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,921 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,409,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,298,000 after buying an additional 412,962 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 7,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. 197,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,442,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

