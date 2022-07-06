Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 1.5% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,796,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,505 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

