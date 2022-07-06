Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $70,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

