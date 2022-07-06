Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.09. The stock had a trading volume of 10,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

