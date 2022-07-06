Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.73.

