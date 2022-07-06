Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

